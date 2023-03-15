Hot Cheeto Cheese Pickle Pizza? Tasting the most creative foods at RodeoHouston

We tried all of the crazy and creative foods at RodeoHouston so you don't have to!

HOUSTON — Making unique food for spaces like RodeoHouston is something Midway Gourmet's Dominic Palmieri has been doing for a long time.

And in recent years things have taken a turn.

"For the first 100 years of this industry, the actual sweet go-to item was cotton candy and a caramel candy apple," Palmieri said. "It ruled for 100 years. Go back now 20 years ago and it became deep-fried Twinkies. And then just two years after that, it was deep-fried Oreos. And then after that, over the last decade, we have dozens of deep-fried everything."

Clearly, Palmieri is up for that challenge.

His offerings this year include a Fruity Pebbles shrimp pineapple bowl, a Captain Crunch chicken sandwich, a combination of hot ramen and street corn, and the Hot Cheetos cheese pickle pizza.

Thanks to the wildfire spread of social media, more than those who attend the rodeo will be watching what goes on here at NRG Stadium.

Palmieri says people will see these dishes popping up later in the year also. Meanwhile, he'll be back at work coming up with the next year's crazy creations.

"There will never be an end because if there's an end, I don't have a job," Palmieri said. This is my job security.