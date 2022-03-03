Traditional or trendy, find a cowboy hat in your style at RodeoHouston

Family-owned O'Ryan Hat Co. has been a part of the Carnival at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo for the past 11 years.

HOUSTON — You’ve got your boots and your buckle, but are you really ready to rodeo if you don’t have your hat? Not to worry. At the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, the crew at O’Ryan Hat Company will help you out.

"We’ve been here 11 years with RCS at the Carnival having a great time," says O'Ryan's Justin Murray.

In those 11 years, the hat company has sold thousands of hats to Houstonians.

"It’s a family-owned and operated business," Murray says. "We started out with my parents."

Now, Murray runs the show, which includes four booths in and around the carnival, all loaded with hats.

"We design our own and we have also have outside sources we work with," says Murray.

He says traditional cowboy hats are always popular, but there are plenty of other options at O’Ryan.

"A lot of the flat brim right now for the ladies are really popular," Murray says. "We also have a lot of stuff that’s got a lot of bling-bling on it."

So how do you know which hat is the right one for you? Step 1 is paying a visit to O’Ryan.

"First of all, I like to check out your boots, see if we can’t match your outfit. We kind of go with the colors," says Murray. "If we find something that matches your boots or your outfit, we like to finish off an outfit for a day."

That way, you’ll be rodeo-ready.

"We love Houston, so come down and see us," Murray says.