Cody Johnson to perform opening night at 2022 RodeoHouston

HOUSTON — Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo officials announced that Cody Johnson will help kick off the Rodeo’s 90th anniversary celebration with a performance opening night.

The 90th anniversary celebration will start Monday, Feb. 28.

“Cody Johnson has established an enthusiastic following among our RodeoHouston fans since his first performance in 2017,” Rodeo President and CEO Chris Boleman said. “We can’t wait to welcome Cody back to RodeoHouston to help kick off our 90th anniversary celebration.”

Individual tickets for Johnson’s performance go on sale to the public Thursday, July 29 at 10 a.m. through AXS Ticketing via rodeohouston.com. The Online Waiting Room will open at 9:30 a.m., and customers in the Waiting Room will be randomly selected to enter the store to purchase tickets at 10 a.m. A place in the Waiting Room does not guarantee tickets.

Ticket prices start at $20, plus a $4 convenience fee. A limit of four tickets per person will be permitted. Johnson has become the sound of the Rodeo season with his performance of "Welcome to the Show,” the official song of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Johnson recently surprised youth 4-H and FFA exhibitors with a special performance during the Rodeo’s private Junior Livestock Show competitions, held in March 2021.

His 2022 performance will mark his fourth performance at RodeoHouston. Johnson was slated to perform at the 2020 Rodeo on March 12, one day after the Rodeo’s early closure on March 11, 2020.

The remaining 2022 RodeoHouston entertainer lineup will be announced at a later date.