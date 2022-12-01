The Chainsmokers are coming to RodeoHouston

RodeoHouston announced the electronic DJ duo will be coming to the show on March 10.

HOUSTON — RodeoHouston continues to release acts for 2023. On Thursday morning, the Rodeo tweeted that The Chainsmokers will be heading back for a performance.

They’ll take the star stage on Friday, March 10, with tickets going on sale on December 8. This is the electronic DJ duo’s second time at RodeoHouston. They were also here in 2017.

The Chainsmokers are now the fourth act announced by RodeoHouston. Parker McCollum, Lauren Daigle and Cody Jinks were announced earlier. Tickets for Daigle and Jinks will also go on sale on December 8. Tickets for McCollum are already on sale.

Good things come in threes! Now it’s time for “Something Just Like This.” @TheChainsmokers are headed back to the star stage Friday, March 10!



Tickets go on sale Dec. 8. #LetsRODEOHOUSTON pic.twitter.com/F6gwDSPbGq — RODEOHOUSTON (@RODEOHOUSTON) December 1, 2022

According to RodeoHouston, duo of Alexander ‘Alex’ Pall and Andrew ‘Drew’ Taggart, who make up the electronic DJ due of The Chainsmokers, have been working together for a decade.

Their band’s popularity took off with 2014 with the release of ‘Selfie.’

Their top five songs, according to RodeoHouston are ‘Closer,’ Something Just Like This,’ ‘Don’t Let Me Down,’ ‘Roses’ and ‘Paris.’