Sam Houston State University's Campbell Grover setting rodeo world on fire

Grover is one of the best barrel racers in the South and she's not stopping there, she's also on her way to becoming a doctor.

HOUSTON — The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is in its third week and what better time to celebrate women in rodeo than during Women's History Month.

Get to know Campbell Grover, one of the top barrel racers in the South.

Grover, 22, is a champion. Nearly every weekend the Sam Houston State University senior is on the road rodeoing. She started when she was 5. Her dad was her coach.

"Horses really do teach you a lot about yourself. And they really do teach you how to be strong and how to be selfless," Grover said.

For years, barrel racing was the only sport in which female rodeo athletes could compete.

"There's nothing like running barrels is such an adrenaline rush," Grover said.

That later grew to include roping events and more.

"For example, breakaway roping ... it's grown so much and it's because of these strong women in the past and the present fighting for our events to grow," Grover said.

SHSU Rodeo coach Bubba Miller recruited Grover and has seen her grow over the years.

"The women are competing for just the same prize money as the men," Miller said.

SHSU has more national rodeo titles than any other college in the nation. Of his 60 rodeo athletes, 35 are women.

"Her and her horse have set college rodeo on fire. She is in the top five in the Southern Region," Miller said.

Rodeo is not the only thing in which Grover excels. She's also on the verge of a major accomplishment.