RodeoHouston: Who all performed at Bun B's Southern Takeover?

The "Get Throwed" rapper said performing at RodeoHouston on Black Heritage Day is an honor he doesn't take lightly.

HOUSTON — Rapper Bun B took the stage at the Houston rodeo Friday night for his Southern Takeover, bringing with him a whole entourage of additional acts.

In addition to the rapper himself, here's all who performed at Bun B's Southern Takeover:

Big K.R.I.T

David Banner

Lil' Flip

Tela

Jazza Pha

8-Ball

MJG

Trinidad James

Cupid

Manne Fresh

Juvenile

Chalie Boy

Yungstar

Big Mike

Scarface

Erykah Badu

"For guys that are born and raised in Houston, they know how big of a deal that is," he said. "As a hip-hop artist, you didn't know if you could aspire to be a part of the rodeo, but in 2022 we proved we had just as much right as anybody else to be up there representing for Houston."

In addition to his performance, Bun's buns are back at the rodeo this year.

The ultra-popular, award-winning Tril Burgers will have a booth stationed at Booth RP130 in Rodeo Plaza, near the Champion Wine Garden and NRG Astrodome.

"I love looking at the face of a person when they eat that burger and realize wow, it's actually really good," he said. "It's not a burger, it's not a regular burger, it's a Trill Burger."