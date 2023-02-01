Bun B reveals acts as part of his 'Southern Takeover' at RodeoHouston

The Houston rapper’s show is part of Black Heritage Day at RodeoHouston and takes place on March 3.

HOUSTON — Are you ready rodeo fans? Bun B announced some of the acts that will be joining him for his “Southern Takeover” at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

This year Bun B will be joined by Juvenile, Mannie Fresh and others from Louisiana, according to an Instagram post Wednesday morning.

This will be the second year in a row Bun B has performed at the rodeo.

He made his debut on the rap scene in 1992 as part of the rap duo UGK, according to his bio. Along with the late Chad Butler, also known as “Pimp C,” the two Port Arthur, Texas, natives pioneered a sound that has become synonymous with southern rap music.