Here's what you can expect during Bun B's 'Southern Takeover' at RodeoHouston

Bun B's Trill Burgers are also making another appearance at the rodeo this year.

"We had a sellout crowd," he told KHOU 11's Ron Treviño during a one-on-one interview. "People are still talking about that show, so we have a big act to follow this year."

Bun's rodeo performance this year will represent the south. He's calling it the "Southern Takeover," with a special guest lineup that includes Juvenile, Mannie Fresh, 8Ball and MJG and much more.

"You'll hear definitely music that you know of mine, but also, because of some of the people I'm bringing in, I've got music with them, too, so it won't just be songs from the UGK or Bun B library," Bun said. "It'll also be songs with some of the guests that are coming."

The "Get Throwed" rapper said performing at RodeoHouston on Black Heritage Day is an honor he doesn't take lightly.

"For guys that are born and raised in Houston, they know how big of a deal that is," he said. "As a hip-hop artist, you didn't know if you could aspire to be a part of the rodeo, but in 2022 we proved we had just as much right as anybody else to be up there representing for Houston."

In addition to his performance, Bun's buns are back at the rodeo this year.

The ultra-popular, award-winning Tril Burgers will have a booth stationed at Booth RP130 in Rodeo Plaza, near the Champion Wine Garden and NRG Astrodome.

"I love looking at the face of a person when they eat that burger and realize wow, it's actually really good," he said. "It's not a burger, it's not a regular burger, it's a Trill Burger."

Bun said this year, he's better prepared to get more burgers out faster to more people.

There are a few tickets still available online for Bun B's March 3 rodeo performance. Click here to purchase.