Rodeo grub: Crazy good food and just plain crazy!

You can't go to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo without gobbling down some of the goodies that tempt you at every turn.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — One of the best things about RodeoHouston is the food. From old favorites to newfangled creations, the grub ranges from crazy good to just plain crazy!

Come hungry and leave your diet at home because calories don't count at the rodeo. You'll probably walk off most of them anyway.

You can find just about anything fried or on a stick plus the usual suspects like turkey legs, corn dogs and funnel cakes.

Newbies on the menu this year include the hot Nashville Cheeto chicken sandwich, the Rodeo Donut Cheeseburger and a deep-fried Krispy Kreme banana split.

Cereal is also a popular ingredient and this year they've added Fruity Pebbles and Captain Crunch funnel cakes.

If you have a hankering for something sweet but aren't feeling adventurous, you'll find cobbler, fried pies and cinnamon rolls.

Well-known Houston restaurants, including Alamo Tamales, Goode Company BBQ and Trill Burgers are also represented inside and just outside of NRG Center.

Photos: Rodeo food 1/21

2/21

3/21

4/21

5/21

6/21

7/21

8/21

9/21

10/21

11/21

12/21

13/21

14/21

15/21

16/21

17/21

18/21

19/21

20/21

21/21 1 / 21

2022 Gold Buckle Award winners

Every year, a panel of judges chooses the best rodeo food in several categories. The 2023 winners haven't been chosen yet but here are the 2022 winners.

Best fried food

1st Place: Deep Fried Jambalaya Roll at Cajun Cowboy (Rodeo Plaza 55)

2nd Place: Funnel Cake Monte Cristo Basket at Sills Concessions Inc. (Rodeo Plaza 120)

3rd Place: Chicken Tender Basket at Holmes Smokehouse (Rodeo Plaza 60)

Best food-on-a-stick

1st Place: The Berry Racer Caramel Apple at Munch-oes Bakery (NRG Center, Hall E 6119)

2nd Place: Beef K-BOB on a Stick at Saltgrass Steak House (NRG Center Lobby 63)

3rd Place: The Spice Corn Dog at CornDog with No Name (The Junction 303)

Classic fair food

1st Place: Harlon’s All Meat Stuffed Potato at Harlon’s BBQ (The Junction 508)

2nd Place: Pulled Pork Baked Potato at Saltgrass Steak House (NRG Center Lobby 63)

3rd Place: Brisket Cheese Fries at Spring Country Kitchen (The Junction 596)

Most creative food

1st Place: The Bonfire Funnel Cake at CornDog with No Name (The Junction 303)

2nd Place: Harlon’s Stuffed Turkey Leg at Harlon’s BBQ (The Junction 508)

3rd Place: Steak Salad at Saltgrass Steak House (NRG Center Lobby 63)

Best new flavor

1st Place: Bacon Mac & Cheese Egg Roll at The Finer Diner (Rodeo Plaza 47)

2nd Place: Brisket Bacon Melt at Spring Country Kitchen (The Junction 506)

3rd Place: Island Slaw at Island Noodles (The Junction 404)

Best dessert

1st Place: Fried Red Velvet Cupcake at Sills Funnel Cakes (Rodeo Plaza 120)

2nd Place: Chocolate Turtle Cookie Sandwich at Munch-oes Bakery (NRG Center, Hall E 6119)

3rd Place: The Yellow Rose Funnel Cake at CornDog with No Name (The Junction 303)