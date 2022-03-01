RodeoHouston reveals winners of the Gold Buckle Foodie Awards

Vendors from the Rodeo compete each year for the Gold Buckle Foodie Awards and the 2022 winners were named Tuesday.

HOUSTON — You can't go to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo without gobbling down some of the goodies that tempt you at every turn.

From fried treats to food on a stick to the always popular turkey legs, you'll find plenty of good eats at the Rodeo.

Vendors from the Rodeo compete each year for the Gold Buckle Foodie Awards and the 2022 winners were named Tuesday.

Best Fried Food

1st Place: Deep Fried Jambalaya Roll at Cajun Cowboy (Rodeo Plaza 55)

2nd Place: Funnel Cake Monte Cristo Basket at Sills Concessions Inc. (Rodeo Plaza 120)

3rd Place: Chicken Tender Basket at Holmes Smokehouse (Rodeo Plaza 60)

Best Food-On-A-Stick

1st Place: The Berry Racer Caramel Apple at Munch-oes Bakery (NRG Center, Hall E 6119)

2nd Place: Beef K-BOB on a Stick at Saltgrass Steak House (NRG Center Lobby 63)

3rd Place: The Spice Corn Dog at CornDog with No Name (The Junction 303)

Classic Fair Food

1st Place: Harlon’s All Meat Stuffed Potato at Harlon’s BBQ (The Junction 508)

2nd Place: Pulled Pork Baked Potato at Saltgrass Steak House (NRG Center Lobby 63)

3rd Place: Brisket Cheese Fries at Spring Country Kitchen (The Junction 596)

Most Creative Food

1st Place: The Bonfire Funnel Cake at CornDog with No Name (The Junction 303)

2nd Place: Harlon’s Stuffed Turkey Leg at Harlon’s BBQ (The Junction 508)

3rd Place: Steak Salad at Saltgrass Steak House (NRG Center Lobby 63)

Best New Flavor

1st Place: Bacon Mac & Cheese Egg Roll at The Finer Diner (Rodeo Plaza 47)

2nd Place: Brisket Bacon Melt at Spring Country Kitchen (The Junction 506)

3rd Place: Island Slaw at Island Noodles (The Junction 404)

Best Dessert

1st Place: Fried Red Velvet Cupcake at Sills Funnel Cakes (Rodeo Plaza 120)

2nd Place: Chocolate Turtle Cookie Sandwich at Munch-oes Bakery (NRG Center, Hall E 6119)

3rd Place: The Yellow Rose Funnel Cake at CornDog with No Name (The Junction 303)