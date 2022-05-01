Here are the artists performing during RodeoHouston's BBQ contest

HOUSTON — RodeoHouston has just released the entertainment lineup for this year's World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest.
The following artists are scheduled to perform during the three-day event:
Thursday, Feb. 24:
- 6:15 p.m. — DJ DU
- 7:15 to 8:45 p.m. — Chad Cooke Band
- 9:15 to 10:45 p.m. — George Ducas
Friday, Feb. 25
- 3:30 p.m. — DJ DU
- 5 to 6:30 p.m. — Braydon Zink
- 7:15 to 8:45 p.m. — Bri Bagwell
- 9:15 to 10:45 p.m. — Pat Green
Saturday, Feb. 26:
- 11:30 a.m. — DJ DU
- Noon to 1:30 p.m. — Chris Colston
- 2 to 3:30 p.m. — Jon Stork
- 4 to 5:30 p.m. — Stephanie Urbina Jones & The Honky Tonk Mariachi
- 7:45 to 9:15 p.m. — Randall King
- 9:30 to 11 p.m. — Roger Creager
Tickets for the rodeo's Bar-B-Que contest are on sale and can be purchased online.
Ticket prices:
- Adults 13 and over — $20
- Children between 3 through 12 — $5
- Children 2 and under — free
Tickets do not include access to private cook-off tents.
This year, the BBQ contest will feature a new category for the World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest called "Open Contest."
In addition to the traditional categories — brisket, ribs, chicken, Go Texan and Dutch Oven Dessert — the BBQ contest will now allow cooks to prepare anything they desire, except desserts.
The "Open Contest" will be on February 25, 2022, the second day of the 3-day BBQ cookoff, which is scheduled for February 24- 26.
