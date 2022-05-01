Here are the artists performing during RodeoHouston's BBQ contest

Tickets for the rodeo's Bar-B-Que contest are on sale and can be purchased online.

HOUSTON — RodeoHouston has just released the entertainment lineup for this year's World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest.

The following artists are scheduled to perform during the three-day event:

Thursday, Feb. 24:

6:15 p.m. — DJ DU

7:15 to 8:45 p.m. — Chad Cooke Band

9:15 to 10:45 p.m. — George Ducas

Friday, Feb. 25

3:30 p.m. — DJ DU

5 to 6:30 p.m. — Braydon Zink

7:15 to 8:45 p.m. — Bri Bagwell

9:15 to 10:45 p.m. — Pat Green

Saturday, Feb. 26:

11:30 a.m. — DJ DU

Noon to 1:30 p.m. — Chris Colston

2 to 3:30 p.m. — Jon Stork

4 to 5:30 p.m. — Stephanie Urbina Jones & The Honky Tonk Mariachi

7:45 to 9:15 p.m. — Randall King

9:30 to 11 p.m. — Roger Creager

Ticket prices:

Adults 13 and over — $20

Children between 3 through 12 — $5

Children 2 and under — free

Tickets do not include access to private cook-off tents.

This year, the BBQ contest will feature a new category for the World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest called "Open Contest."

In addition to the traditional categories — brisket, ribs, chicken, Go Texan and Dutch Oven Dessert — the BBQ contest will now allow cooks to prepare anything they desire, except desserts.

The "Open Contest" will be on February 25, 2022, the second day of the 3-day BBQ cookoff, which is scheduled for February 24- 26.

Click here for more information on RodeoHouston.