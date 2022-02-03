Watch eggs hatch, plant sunflower seeds and more at HLSR's AgVenture

The free exhibit is open to visitors from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. in NRG Center.

HOUSTON — One of the great things about Rodeo is that once you pay admission, there is so much free stuff to check out, including AgVenture.

"It’s one of our educational agriculture exhibits here at the Rodeo," says Laura Lambert, HLSR's Director of Auctions & Attractions.

AgVenture is an exhibit loaded with exhibits.

"We’ve got lots of great activities for families to come and enjoy," Lambert says. "See the agriculture, see all the animals, and just realize how much agriculture plays a part in your everyday life."

AgVenture stretches across a good chunk of NRG Center and features a Tour of Texas, where you can learn about different crops that are grown in different agricultural regions across the Lone Star State.

At the Broilers exhibit, visitors can watch chicks hatch. Then they can wander over to see livestock in the petting zoo or barns.

"For a lot of kids, they’re seeing a cow for the first time up close and personal," says Lambert.

Other exhibits-within-the-exhibit include the Touch Tank, Honeybees, Milking Parlor and Rabbit Hole.

"(We also have) the soil exhibit where you can plant sunflower seed, cultivate it, take it home and watch it grow," Lambert says.

Of course, who could forget the Birthing Center? It’s the rare exhibit that grows by the dozens throughout rodeo.

"It’s wonderful," says Lambert. "Everybody loves to see the little baby animals when they’re born, but just the miracle of life."

She adds the only part of AgVenture that costs money is the pony rides.

"Everything else is free, so we hope people will come out and enjoy us," Lambert says.