HOUSTON - Seventy nine students each received $20,000 in scholarships on Thursday thanks to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

The students were awarded at the "Go Texan Scholarship" banquet held Thursday morning at NRG Center. The scholarship is payable over four years.

The ceremony included remarks from Rodeo officials Joel Cowley, President and CEO, and Jim Winne, Chairman of the Board.

This year, the Rodeo will give out $26.7 million in scholarships to students.

