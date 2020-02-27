HOUSTON — Rodeo season is so close you can almost taste it.

Lucky for us there's a whole lot of good eats between now and then because the 47th annual World's Championship Bar-B-Que Contest fires up today!

I’m breaking it down by the numbers.

A total of 253 teams will grill their hearts out for the title of Grand Champion. They come from four states and seven countries.

Since every team can plate more than one category, the contest's 225 judges have to score:

248 chicken

244 brisket

250 rib entries.

If you're lucky, you've got a wristband to get into one of their tents.

No wristband?

You don't have to go hungry.

Pick up a free plate at the Chuckwagon tent.

Last year alone, it served 29,000, which adds up to 8,000 pounds of brisket.

Hope you're hungry.

