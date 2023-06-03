2023 Gold Buckle Foodie Award winners announced at RodeoHouston

For the last 15 years, the HLSR has named the Gold Buckle Foodie Award winners.

HOUSTON — Walking through the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo can be a bit overwhelming, especially if you're hungry.

What do you want to eat? Where do you want to eat? How much do you want to eat?

All are valid questions. That's why for the last 15 years, the HLSR has named the Gold Buckle Foodie Award winners.

Vendors, merchants and restaurant enthusiasts on the grounds got a chance to enter their best dishes and local TV personalities, chefs and content creators served on the judge’s panel and tasted dishes from the 18 finalists.

There were six categories on which they got to vote.

List of winners

Best fried food

1st Place: Deep Fried Cookie Dough – The Original Mineapple Pie (Circle Drive 202)

2nd Place: Deep Fried Lasagna Roll – Southern Fried Salon (Circle Drive 204)

3rd Place: Chicken Tender Basket – Holmes Smokehouse (Rodeo Plaza 60)

Best food on a stick

1st Place: Pickle Pizza on a Stick – Swain’s Pizza on a Stick (The Junction 505)

2nd Place: Apple Pie Candy Apple – Munch-oes Bakery (NRG Center Hall E 6119)

3rd Place: Big K-Dog – Asian Streetness (NRG Arena 604)

Classic fair food

1st Place: OG Trill Burger – Trill Burgers (Rodeo Plaza 130)

2nd Place: Southern Fried Chicken Wings – Southern Fried Salon (Circle Drive 204)

3rd Place: Ribeye Sandwich – Spring Country Kitchen (The Junction 506)

Most creative food

1st Place: Deep Fried BLT – Texas Sized Pizza/Burger & Chili Shack (Rodeo Plaza 35)

2nd Place (tied): Un-PHO-gettable Burger – Asian Streetness (NRG Arena 604) and Rattlesnake Corn Dog – Pioneer Wagon (Circle Drive 205)

Best new flavor

1st Place: Brad’s BBQ Sundae – Saltgrass Steakhouse (Lobby 0063)

2nd Place: Viet Taco – Asian Streetness (NRG Arena 604)

3rd Place: Loaded Pork Belly Fries – Blue Ribbon Grill (Rodeo Plaza 45)

Best dessert