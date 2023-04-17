x
Events

Party on the Plaza: Everything you need to know about the FREE concert series happening at Discovery Green

From April 14 through May 19, there will be a free concert series at Discovery Green for "Party on the Plaza."
HOUSTON — If you like to hear the words "free" and "music" in the same sentence, then you will want to mark your calendars for a special event in downtown Houston.

The concerts will happen every Friday from 7 to 9 p.m.

The lineup includes:

  • April 14 -- The C.I.T.Y
  • April 21 -- Stuart Adams Collective
  • April 28 -- The Number One Party Band
  • May 5 -- Bulbo
  • May 12 -- Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras (Opener: Z’maji Glamouratti & Lone Star Discoteq)
  • May 19 -- Mustache The Band
Live music is not the only thing you can expect during "Party on the Plaza." There will also be beverages, a massive 12-foot selfie display and festive lighting.

Attendees can park in the Avenida North and Avenida South parking garages at each end of the George R. Brown Convention Center.

Click here for more information. 

