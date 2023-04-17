Party on the Plaza: Everything you need to know about the FREE concert series happening at Discovery Green

HOUSTON — If you like to hear the words "free" and "music" in the same sentence, then you will want to mark your calendars for a special event in downtown Houston.
From April 14 through May 19, there will be a free concert series at Discovery Green for "Party on the Plaza."
The concerts will happen every Friday from 7 to 9 p.m.
The lineup includes:
- April 14 -- The C.I.T.Y
- April 21 -- Stuart Adams Collective
- April 28 -- The Number One Party Band
- May 5 -- Bulbo
- May 12 -- Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras (Opener: Z’maji Glamouratti & Lone Star Discoteq)
- May 19 -- Mustache The Band
Live music is not the only thing you can expect during "Party on the Plaza." There will also be beverages, a massive 12-foot selfie display and festive lighting.
Attendees can park in the Avenida North and Avenida South parking garages at each end of the George R. Brown Convention Center.