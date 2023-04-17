Party on the Plaza: Everything you need to know about the FREE concert series happening at Discovery Green

From April 14 through May 19, there will be a free concert series at Discovery Green for "Party on the Plaza."

HOUSTON — If you like to hear the words "free" and "music" in the same sentence, then you will want to mark your calendars for a special event in downtown Houston.

The concerts will happen every Friday from 7 to 9 p.m.

The lineup includes:

April 14 -- The C.I.T.Y

April 21 -- Stuart Adams Collective

April 28 -- The Number One Party Band

May 5 -- Bulbo

May 12 -- Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras (Opener: Z’maji Glamouratti & Lone Star Discoteq)

May 19 -- Mustache The Band

Live music is not the only thing you can expect during "Party on the Plaza." There will also be beverages, a massive 12-foot selfie display and festive lighting.