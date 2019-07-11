KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Life's a cake with free cake, and people can get a free miniature Bundt cakes today, Nov. 15, for National Bundt Day.

Nothing Bundt Cakes will host a Bundt Bash to celebrate National Bundt day, during which it will give away free Confetti Bundtlets at all of its locations.

To celebrate its 22nd birthday, the first 22 people in line on Nov. 15 will also get a year's worth of free Bundtlets. They will receive a punch-card for 12 free Bundtlets, one per month, redeemable through November 14, 2020.

“Nothing Bundt Cakes is all about celebrations, and National Bundt Day is the perfect opportunity to celebrate with our guests on an even grander scale than we do each and every day,” Kyle Smith said, Nothing Bundt Cakes CEO. “Our Bundt Bash is a great way to introduce our Bundt Cakes to new guests while bringing joy to our longtime fans.”

The cakes are made in a variety of flavors such as vanilla, lemon or red velvet. The company also released a pumpkin spice flavor for fall.

The company began in Las Vegas, by Dena Tripp and Debbie Shwetz. Since 1997, the company opened more than 300 bakeries across the country and earned spots in top-ranking franchise lists. They offer bundt cakes in various sizes including large, tiered cakes or small, bite-sized ones.