Beads, bands, brigades: Here are the parades rolling through Galveston during Mardi Gras

GALVESTON, Texas — The 2023 Mardi Gras season is officially underway!
There are several cities where you can go and celebrate, but if you are looking for a nearby location to get your fix of beads, bands and brigades, head over to Galveston for its annual celebration.
Galveston hosts the biggest Mardi Gras celebration in Texas. The festivities kick off Friday, Feb. 10.
Galveston Mardi Gras parades
If you're viewing the parades from The Strand, you'll need to purchase tickets. Click here for more details.
Friday, Feb. 10
- 5 p.m. — Party Gras! Procession
- 7 p.m. — George P. Mitchell Mardi Gras Award Honoree Parade
- 8:30 p.m. — The Funky Uptown Umbrella Brigade
- 10 p.m. — Mardi Gras! Galveston Parade
Saturday, Feb. 11
- Noon — Mystic Krewe of Aquarius Parade
- 1 p.m. — 12th Annual Zaniest Golf Cart Parade
- 3 p.m. — Krewe d’iHeart Media Parade with Grand Marshal Tyler Hoover of Jeep
- 6 p.m. — Krewe of Gambrinus Parade
Sunday, Feb. 12
- 1 p.m. — Desfile Estrella con El Norte y La Raza with Grand Marshals Vidal Luna from El Norte Radio Houston and Joana Lujan Ms. Fiesta Gras & owner of Luxo Boutique
- 4 p.m. — Los Locos Vaqueros & Jeeps Parade with Grand Marshal Miss Houston Daisy Sudderth
Friday, Feb. 17
- 7 p.m. — Danny Weber Memorial Fire Truck Parade
- 8 p.m. — Krewe Babalu “All Krewe” Parade
- 9:30 p.m. — Krewe of 93Q Parade with Grand Marshal Erica Rico
Saturday, Feb. 18
- 11 a.m. — Krewe d’Esprit Rosaire Parade
- 1 p.m. — Z Krewe Z Parade
- 2:30 p.m. — Mix 96.5 Parade
- 4 p.m. — Ben E Keith Parade
- 6 p.m. — Jumpin’ Jays Bumpin’ Bus Parade – So Fly It’ll Make You Wanna Die
- 6:30 p.m. — Knights of Momus Grand Night Parade
Sunday, Feb. 19
- Noon — Shriners Children’s Texas & Sunshine Kids Parade
- 1:30 p.m. — Krewe of Barkus and Meoux Parade
- 3 p.m. — Firefighters Children’s Parade
Tuesday, Feb. 21
6:30 p.m. — Mystic Krewe of Aquarius
Click here for more details on Galveston's Mardi Gras, including parade routes, entertainment lineup and ticket information.