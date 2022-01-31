Lunar New Year 2022 | Where you can celebrate in the Greater Houston area

Celebrate lunar year 4720 and the Year of the Tiger with multiple events throughout the city.

TEXAS, USA —



Houston is one of the many places around the world that's ready to celebrate Lunar New Year.

The city's Asian community is leading the way as the world celebrates the lunar year 4720, the Year of the Tiger.

Classic lion dances are performed to chase off evil spirits and usher in good luck. Folks “feed” the lions red envelopes with money and cabbage, which symbolizes money, for prosperity in the new year.

The holiday is celebrated in several Asian countries, including Vietnam, South Korea and Japan. The Greater Houston area has its own list of traditional and modern events to help ring in the new year.

Barbara Bush Literacy Plaza

The Public Library Downtown is celebrating Lunar New Year in partnership with Asia Society Texas. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Feb. 2.

The Barbara Bush Literacy Plaza will feature a Lion Dance and a Wushu Martial Arts demonstration by the Unity Dragon and Lion Dance Team. They'll also have a storytime presentation and a vocal performance. And you can come for lunch and enjoy food and bubble tea from Foreign Policy and Magic Cup.

Tiger masks and paper lanterns will be available, and you can discover the Chinese Zodiac calendar.

Lunar New Year at Lucky Land

Lucky Land is continuing its Lunar New Year celebrations on Feb. 5 and 6 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Encompassing more than two acres, Lucky Land is a beautiful and serene environment dedicated to showcasing Asian culture and history, with century-old artifacts such as the Terracotta Army to more whimsical displays.

Admissions will cost $10 for adults, $7 for seniors and $5 for kids. Everyone will get red envelopes for good luck.

Transportation is provided from the following locations:

· Bethany Christian Church, 3223 Westheimer Road, Houston

· Barbara Bush Library, 6817 Cypresswood Drive, Spring

· Spring Woods Baptist Church, 10131 Emnora Lane, Houston

Chinese Community Center

The community center is having an outdoor event from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Feb. 5.

In addition to food vendors, fun games and limited edition merchandise, this LNY Festival will have multiple photo opportunities with colorful backgrounds and dragons and lions to take selfies with. Those lions and dragons will have separate dance performances throughout the day and the festival will kick off with an opening ceremony and a national anthem.

HEB Pharmacy will be present to provide free flu shots and COVID-19 vaccines for the community.

Lunar New Year Houston

Welcome the Year of the Tiger with TexAsia! at the Viet Hoa Center.

Lunar New Year Houston will host a celebration from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Feb. 5 and 6. Festival organizers will ring in the new year with 100 lions and dragons and around a million Lucky Red Firecrackers. They will also feature a variety of martial arts from the best teams in Texas along with traditional music, dance and a World Food Fest.

Houston mayor Sylvester Turner and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo will be grand marshals for the festival.

Houston Premium Outlets

Premium Outlets is inviting everyone to celebrate the Year of the Tiger with special events and promotions.

The outlet will welcome traditional Lion Dances from the Phan Luan Buddhist Culture Center. They'll perform on Feb. 5 and 6 at 1 p.m.

Also, select stores like Coach, Tory Burch and DKNY will have LNY gift ideas and deals available at the outlet from Feb. 1 to Feb. 16.

Tobiuo

Reserve a table for a special LNY celebration at Tobiuo on Feb. 5. The menu will have new cold tastings and desserts along with their popular dishes.

The restaurant will have lion and dragon dances starting at 7 p.m. by the Houston Lion Kings.