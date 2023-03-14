A taste of Italy is coming to Dickinson this weekend

The city is hosting its 4th annual "Dickinson Little Italy Festival of Galveston County." The event is FREE to attend.

DICKINSON, Texas — If you're wanting to know more about Italian culture then Dickinson is the place you want to be this weekend.

On Saturday, the city is hosting its 4th annual "Dickinson Little Italy Festival of Galveston County." The event, which is FREE to attend, will have plenty of activities and attractions that will make you feel like you just took a flight to Italy, including:

Grape stomping competition

Spaghetti eating contest

Bocce ball tournament

Authentic Italian food demonstrations

Traditional Italian Tarantella dancers

Aerial acrobats and performances by local martial art groups

There will also be a huge market at the festival featuring more than 30 vendors who will be offering an assortment of food, information and wares.

And don't worry, there's plenty for the kiddos to enjoy as well. The Dickinson Public Library will be hosting a free lineup of events to entertain the little ones, including a fun passport activity that will take them on a tour of Italy. There will also be arts and crafts, games, face painting and a magic show at 2:30 p.m.

According to city officials, Dickinson, Texas was founded by Italians in the late 1800s and quickly became the largest Italian community in Galveston County.

"Once known as 'Little Italy Colony,' Dickinson was home to a large population of Sicilian-Italian immigrants whose contributions to the economic success and culture of the community are still evident today," the city said.

The "Dickinson Little Italy Festival of Galveston County" started in 2020 to tell the story of those immigrants who made Dickinson their home.

The festival will be held at the Dickinson City Hall located at 4403 Hwy 3.