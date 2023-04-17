Calling all foodies! Katy Taste Fest is coming up this weekend

Bring your appetite and leave your diet at home while you sample more than 20 Katy restaurants at Typhoon Texas on Saturday, April 22.

KATY, Texas — Finding great restaurants in the Greater Houston area is as easy as pie, but choosing which one to go to can be downright challenging.

Mexican, barbecue, Italian or Thai? Or maybe you're in the mood for seafood, a steak or a good cheeseburger?

We've got you covered. You can sample a little bit of everything this weekend at the Katy Taste Fest! Just bring your appetite, leave your diet at home and head to Typhoon Texas in Katy.

When: Saturday, April 22, noon to 3 p.m.

Where: Typhoon Texas at 555 Katy Ford Bend Rd.

Cost: Ticket prices vary (Scroll down for more information.)

More than 20 Katy restaurants will be there to tickle your taste buds. There will also be live music, entertainment and more.

Kids Zone

Games

Face painting

Bounce house

Kids Strong obstacle course

Kids foam party

Kids will have a blast getting messy at the giant foam party.

Towels and a change of clothes recommended

The foam is biodegradable, eco-friendly, and safe for all skin conditions.

Tickets: Additional $5

Ax throwing

Get in on the "Ax-tion" as "Ax-perts" show you how to handle and throw an ax.

Spin the wheel

Everyone is a winner when you spin the giant wheel for prizes, discounts or tickets to Katy Tate Fest 2024.

Embrace your inner game show contestant and give it a whirl!

Award-winning cake artist

Meet Hemu Basu, an award-winning cake artist, A finalist on Netflix's "Is It Cake?" She also won season 10 of the Food Network's "Halloween Wars" and "Big Bake" in 2022.

Katy Taste Fest tickets

Ticket prices vary.

General admission: $45; ages 21 and over; includes one beer/wine tasting card good for four 4-ounce wines or beers with unlimited tastes from over 20+ restaurants.

Designated driver: $35; For adults who don't want to drink alcohol or children ages 13 and up. The ticket includes unlimited tastings from over 20 restaurants and unlimited water.

Kids meal ticket: $10; unlimited chicken tenders, hot dogs, fries, snow cones and popcorn for kids 12 and under