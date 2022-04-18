Juneteenth celebration, concert at Emancipation Park will feature Isley Brothers, Sheila E. and more

The Kool & the Gang and Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly will also star at the two-day event celebrating the 150th anniversary of Houston's Emancipation Park.

HOUSTON — This year, Houston's Juneteenth celebration in Emancipation Park will be better and bigger than ever because it marks the park's 150-year anniversary.

This year marks the second year Juneteenth will be celebrated as a federal holiday, but it's been a state holiday in Texas since 1980.

"I really hope that this holiday is a human holiday that brings many different groups together," said Houston Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee. "But the one thing that should be noted is that the federal holiday was born in Texas, given birth in Texas by legislators in Texas listening to Texans."

Though slavery was abolished in 1863, it wasn’t until two years later, on June 19, 1865, that slaves in Texas first learned of the Emancipation Proclamation, which granted them freedom.

In those early years, some communities refused to allow Juneteenth celebrations on public property. Many families were forced to find rural areas for their get-togethers. Churches were another popular alternative since local governments had no control over them.

As African Americans themselves became landowners, they had more freedom to celebrate as they wished.

One well-known example was the Rev. Jack Yates, a pastor at Antioch Baptist Church in Houston. In 1872, Rev. Yates helped raise $1,000 to put down on 10 acres of land for future Juneteenth events. They named it Emancipation Park.

"In order for them to work together as a community, they helped to make the community of Houston even a better community than it was, for it was only 30 years old itself at the time," Yates great granddaughter Jackie Bostic said Monday. "This is something that we should all be proud of."

Emancipation Park wasn't only the first park in the city of Houston; it was the first park in Texas.

Because of racial segregation laws, Emancipation Park remained the only city park in Houston where African Americans were allowed until 1939 when Finnegan Park opened.