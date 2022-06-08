'Juneteenth: The Pursuit of Economic Equality' | How to watch and what to expect

KHOU 11 will debut the latest addition to its multiple award-winning Juneteenth documentary series on June 16 at 7 p.m.

GALVESTON, Texas — June 19, 1865.

A date that now rings loud across our nation, but specifically in Galveston, Texas.

On that day, soldiers made their way to the small island and went to several locations to tell slaves they were free. This came two years after then-President Abraham Lincoln announced slavery had ended in the U.S.

KHOU 11 will be airing a special documentary, titled "Juneteenth: The Pursuit of Economic Equality," which highlights the lasting impact of Juneteenth on Black Americans.

You'll get the opportunity to hear stories from people such as

Sam Collins - Galveston historian

Dr. Marco Robinson - Prairie View A&M professor

Kirsten Mullen and William Darity Jr. - authors of From Here to Equality: Reparations for Black Americans in the Twenty-First Century

Jacqueline Bostic - a descendant of Reverend John Henry “Jack” Yates

Houston-area homeowners who were discriminated against while trying to sell their home

How to watch

The "Juneteenth: The Pursuit of Economic Equality" documentary will air on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at 7 p.m.

You can watch on KHOU 11 and stream the documentary for free on KHOU 11+ through your Roku or Amazon FireTV app, or watch on KHOU.com.

'Juneteenth: 1865-2021'

Last year, KHOU 11 aired its first Juneteenth documentary titled "Juneteenth: 1865-2021." The documentary detailed the historical legacy of Juneteenth from the birthplace of the nation’s newly-adopted holiday.

The documentary also captured the spirit of the holiday and the people who celebrate it, taking the viewer on an educational, yet emotional and celebratory journey into an important part of our nation's history.

Click here to watch last year's full documentary or watch below:

Awards and acknowledgments

The "Juneteenth: 1865-2021" documentary has already won several awards including:

Gracie Awards from the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation

Two Regional Murrow Awards for News Documentary and Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

The success of the documentary has also garnered attention from businesses all across the nation, including Chevron and Los Angeles Public Library, which requested to air the documentary during its Juneteenth celebrations.