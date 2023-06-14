List: Juneteenth events across Houston area, Galveston

We have a list of events in Fort Bend County, Texas City, Missouri City, Galveston and more.

HOUSTON — June 19, 1865, better known as Juneteenth, is the day when freedom came to the last of the enslaved people.

Plantation owners in Texas ignored the Emancipation Proclamation of 1863 until General Gordon Granger and thousands of soldiers, many of them being U.S. African American troops, came to Galveston two years later, officially ending slavery in the state.

June 19 is now recognized and honored every year to celebrate the long-overdue emancipation.

This weekend, there will be several events across the Houston area and Galveston, to commemorate Juneteenth.

Fort Bend County Juneteenth events

Fort Bend County Juneteenth Celebration (June 16) -- Starting at 2 p.m., Fort Bend County Judge KP George will host his annual Fort Bend County Juneteenth Celebration that will feature various vendors, entertainment, dance performances and insightful presenters. The event will be held at the Landmark Community Center.



Fort Bend tombstones cleanup (June 17) -- Starting at 8:30 a.m., Fort Bend County officials are asking volunteers to help clean tombstones and remove brush overgrowth that restricts access to historic gravesites of former slaves. Location: Bates Allen Park, 630 Charlie Roberts Ln.

A Juneteenth Journey Through Fort Bend County (June 17) -- Starting at 1 p.m., the Society of Justice & Equality for the People of Sugar Land will honor the importance and legacy of Juneteenth, the contributions of the Sugar Land 19, and the lives of other significant African Americans and events in Fort Bend County's history. The event will be held at the George Memorial Library in Richmond and is free to all. Seating is limited to 100 people.

Galveston Juneteenth events

Houston Juneteenth events

Katy Juneteenth events

Howdy Homemade Ice Cream Juneteenth (June 19) -- Customers are encouraged to stop in, dressed in their Juneteenth-themed attire, to receive 50% off purchases from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Missouri City Juneteenth events

Pearland Juneteenth events

Juneteenth Celebration at Pearland Town Center (June 17) -- Starting at 8 a.m., there will be a Juneteenth Celebration at Pearland Town Center. Fun for the entire family! The event will start with a Unity Walk at 8 a.m. followed by a festival that will include free food, drinks, bounce house, games and more.

-- Starting at 8 a.m., there will be a Juneteenth Celebration at Pearland Town Center. Fun for the entire family! The event will start with a Unity Walk at 8 a.m. followed by a festival that will include free food, drinks, bounce house, games and more. Juneteenth Freedom Day Celebration (June 17) -- Starting at 6 p.m., the City of Pearland will be hosting its second annual Juneteenth Freedom Day Celebration at Independence Park. There will be live entertainment by The Treway Experience featuring Eric Cortez and Designed 2 Dance.

Texas City Juneteenth events