List: Juneteenth events across Houston area, Galveston

HOUSTON — June 19, 1865, better known as Juneteenth, is the day when freedom came to the last of the enslaved people.
Plantation owners in Texas ignored the Emancipation Proclamation of 1863 until General Gordon Granger and thousands of soldiers, many of them being U.S. African American troops, came to Galveston two years later, officially ending slavery in the state.
June 19 is now recognized and honored every year to celebrate the long-overdue emancipation.
This weekend, there will be several events across the Houston area and Galveston, to commemorate Juneteenth.
Fort Bend County Juneteenth events
- Fort Bend County Juneteenth Celebration (June 16) -- Starting at 2 p.m., Fort Bend County Judge KP George will host his annual Fort Bend County Juneteenth Celebration that will feature various vendors, entertainment, dance performances and insightful presenters. The event will be held at the Landmark Community Center.
- Fort Bend tombstones cleanup (June 17) -- Starting at 8:30 a.m., Fort Bend County officials are asking volunteers to help clean tombstones and remove brush overgrowth that restricts access to historic gravesites of former slaves. Location: Bates Allen Park, 630 Charlie Roberts Ln.
- A Juneteenth Journey Through Fort Bend County (June 17) -- Starting at 1 p.m., the Society of Justice & Equality for the People of Sugar Land will honor the importance and legacy of Juneteenth, the contributions of the Sugar Land 19, and the lives of other significant African Americans and events in Fort Bend County's history. The event will be held at the George Memorial Library in Richmond and is free to all. Seating is limited to 100 people.
Galveston Juneteenth events
- 9th Annual Juneteenth Gala (June 15) -- Starting at 6:30 p.m., a Juneteenth gala will be held at the historical Ashton Villa in Galveston. President and CEO of Amoco Credit Union Shawn Bailey will be the guest speaker. Tickets can be purchased from Pete Henlet at 409-392-0317.
- Juneteenth Parade (June 17) -- Starting at 1 p.m., the parade will kick off on 26th Street and end on 41st Street.
- Juneteenth Picnic (June 17) -- Starting at 2 p.m. at Wright Cuney Park.
- Juneteenth Festival (June 17) -- Starting at 1 p.m., the Juneteenth Festival will be held on the historical grounds of McGuire Dent Recreational Center, known today as Menard Park 2222. This is a free family-friendly event that allows lawn chairs but no personal coolers. The event will have food vendors and an entrepreneurs' showcasing marketplace featuring the 2023 Juneteenth of Men of Purpose Awards.
- 44th Al Edwards Juneteenth Celebration (June 19) -- Starting at 10 a.m., local elected officials and family members will be present at Ashton Villa to pay homage to former State Representative Al Edwards. The event is open to the public.
Houston Juneteenth events
- Celebrity June Tee Off Golf Tournament (June 15) -- Starting at 7 a.m., the Almeda Emancipation Corridor Alliance will kick off its firs-ever Juneteenth Celebration with some notable names to benefit inner-city students at the prestigious Wildcat Golf Club. The event will be hosted by 11-year NFL veteran defensive lineman Michael Brockers, Houston Oilers John Henr Mills and Houston rap legend Scarface.
- Boys & Girls Club of Greater Houston Juneteenth (June 15) -- Starting at noon, the Boys & Girls Club of America will host a national live-streamed webinar at Galveston's Reedy Chapel A.M.W. Church to celebrate the historical significance of Juneteenth. The event will feature performances, inspirational Juneteenth remarks and an expert panel that will discuss historical aspects of Juneteenth.
- Juneteenth Career Fair (June 16) -- starting at 10 a.m., POST Houston will host a career fair for HBCU graduates and alumni. The fair will allow you to connect with top employers and explore multiple career options. You can contact Career Services at Texas Southern University for more information.
- Stuff's Wings and Rays BBQ Shack Juneteenth Celebration (June 16-18) -- the family-owned and operated businesses are coming together for Juneteenth weekend to debut limited-time menu items. The special collaboration menu will be available starting Friday, June 16 at both locations and will feature items like "Smoked Stuff’d Wings," with the options of three different stuffings.
- Juneteenth Freedom Run/Walk (June 17) -- Starting at 7 a.m., get some exercise and take a walk around Emancipation Park in celebration of Juneteenth. The event is free, but organizers are asking for donations to help raise funds for park programming. You will need cash if you're interested in purchasing snacks or refreshments for the vendors/food trucks that will be on site.
- Juneteenth Music Festival (June 17) -- Starting at 3 p.m., Emancipation Park will kick off its music festival with several artists, including gospel artist V Michael McKay, Zydeco sensation Step Rideau, R&B legends Lakeside and The SOS Band. The concert is free! Gates open at 2 p.m.
- Black is Beautiful | African-American Cultural Celebration (June 17) -- Starting at 10 a.m., POST Houston will host a "Black is Beautiful" celebration that will include performances, the history of the Black Barbie doll, vendors, and arts and crafts. They'll also have a dedicated children's book fair and games.
- Children's Museum Houston Juneteenth Celebration (June 17-19) -- on June 17, catch an influential live show about the contributions of African American to the social, political cultural life of the U.S., and also immerse yourself in rhythm and passion with upbeat musical performances. On June 18 and 19, children can watch a commemorative, poetic production put on by Ensemble Theatre.
Katy Juneteenth events
- Howdy Homemade Ice Cream Juneteenth (June 19) -- Customers are encouraged to stop in, dressed in their Juneteenth-themed attire, to receive 50% off purchases from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Missouri City Juneteenth events
- 21st Community Service Awards Gala (June 15) -- Starting at 7 p.m. at the Quail Valley City Centre. Tickets must be purchased for his event.
- Workforce Symposium and Job Fair (June 16) -- Starting at 11 a.m. the public is invited to attend a symposium and job fair that will provide employment and education opportunities to residents of Missouri City and Fort Bend County at Houston Community College SW. The event will include resume writing workshops and mock interviews. Seminars will cover career paths, including police, fire, emergency medical technician/paramedic and other occupations. Attendees are encouraged to pre-register for the event.
- Family Night Out/ Movie in the Park (June 16) -- Starting at 7 p.m. at Hunters Glen Park. The event is free and will feature Kyle Turner, Michael Ward and Dominique Hammons.
- 21st Annual "One Mile of Smiles" Parade (June 17) -- Starting at 7 p.m., the parade route will begin at Texas Parkway and Court Road to Hunters Glen Park.
- 21st Annual Concert in the Park (June 17) -- Starting at 7 p.m. at Hunters Glen Park. The concert will feature Ruff Endz, LaKisha Jones and more.
Pearland Juneteenth events
- Juneteenth Celebration at Pearland Town Center (June 17) -- Starting at 8 a.m., there will be a Juneteenth Celebration at Pearland Town Center. Fun for the entire family! The event will start with a Unity Walk at 8 a.m. followed by a festival that will include free food, drinks, bounce house, games and more.
- Juneteenth Freedom Day Celebration (June 17) -- Starting at 6 p.m., the City of Pearland will be hosting its second annual Juneteenth Freedom Day Celebration at Independence Park. There will be live entertainment by The Treway Experience featuring Eric Cortez and Designed 2 Dance.
Texas City Juneteenth events
- Juneteenth Poetry Slam (June 16) -- Starting at 7 p.m., the Juneteenth Poetry Slam is a 21+ event that will feature poets and artists. Hear 10 awesome spoken-words artists from across the state compete for cash prizes at the Doyle Convention Center. Tickets can be purchased for $15 at the reservations office located inside the Nessler Center. You can also reserve a table of eight for $175.
- Charles Brown Juneteenth Celebration and Parade (June 17) -- Starting at 5 p.m., the parade kicks off from Texas City High School to Bay Street Park. Afterward, the celebration continues with an outdoor festival that includes food trucks, vendors, a BBQ cook-off, moonwalks and two concerts at the amphitheater. The Charles Brown Centennial Band will take the stage at 6 p.m. and Step Rideau& the Zydeco Outlaws will perform at 8 p.m.
- Lagoonfest Texas' Juneteenth Festival (June 18) -- Starting at 1 p.m., Lagoonfest Texas will be rocking out to soulful, live performances by Smokin’ Joe Leonard, Blaque Vinyls and the CC Rider Band. There will also be endless water activities and more.
