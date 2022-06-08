Where to celebrate Juneteenth across the Houston area

We have a list of events across Houston and Galveston where you and your family can celebrate this historical day.

HOUSTON — The Houston and Galveston areas are no stranger to Juneteenth celebrations and this year will be no different.

Several events will be taking place throughout both cities to honor the day slaves in Galveston, Texas were told they were free. This came two years after former President Abraham Lincoln announced slavery had ended in the U.S.

Below is a list of events across Houston and Galveston where you and your family can celebrate this historical day.

Houston-area events

Emancipation Park Juneteenth celebration

Location: 3018 Emancipation Avenue

Date: Saturday, June 18 and Sunday, June 19

Time: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. both days

This year mark's the 150th anniversary of Houston's Juneteenth celebration in Emancipation Park. The two-day event will take place on Saturday, June 18, and Sunday, June 19.

Along with the musical lineup, they will have a kids zone, food and more.

Mayor Turner’s Annual Acres Homes Juneteenth Parade

Location: Acres Homes Multi-Service Center 6719 W. Montgomery

Date: Saturday, June 18

Time: 10 a.m. to noon

The parade will begin at the Acres Homes Multi-Service Center and travel north on W. Montgomery the west on Dolly Wright before ending at Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church.

Juneteenth Celebration at Children's Museum Houston

Location: Children’s Museum of Houston, 1500 Binz Street

Date: Saturday, June 18

Time: 10 a.m.

Children’s Museum of Houston will be celebrating and honoring this historic day with drumming, storytelling, dramatization, interactive activities and so much more!

Texas Southern University hosts Juneteenth: The Journey to Freedom

Location: Miller Outdoor Theatre

Date: Sunday, June 19

Time: 8:30 to 11 p.m.

A brilliant performance filled with dramatic visuals, live music, narrations, and dance that tells the story of African Americans from 1865 to today and their journey to the celebration of freedom. Click here for more details.

Black is Primary Juneteenth Festival

Location: POST Houston, 401 Franklin Street

Date: Saturday, June 18

Time: 10 a.m.

Black is Primary Juneteenth Festival will be an all-day, all-ages event that honors Black heritage through storytelling, cultural performances, art, lectures and food.

Galveston events

Juneteenth Freedom Tours

Location: 2217 Strand Street

Date: Saturday, June 18 and Sunday, June 19

"Memory Keepers" or Tour Guides will lead Freedom Walk tours that offer an immersive experience that takes visitors on the march of freedom to the sites of emancipation where Major General Gordon Granger read the historic General Order No. 3.

43rd Annual Juneteenth Proclamation Reading

Location: 2328 Broadway

Date: Saturday, June 18

Time: 10 to 11 a.m.

Juneteenth Parade and Picnic

Location: 2601 Avenue H

Date: Saturday, June 18

Time: 1 to 5 p.m.

This annual historic parade celebrates the legacy of Juneteenth followed by a picnic at Wright Cuney Park.

Parade Route: Starts at 26th and Avenue H and Ends at 41st and Avenue H Picnic will immediately follow.

Emancipation Celebration at The Grand 1894 Opera House

Location: 2020 Postoffice Street

Date: Saturday, June 17

Time: 6 to 9 p.m.

The event will honor pioneers on the national and local level who have made their mark by fighting for freedom, equality, and justice for African Americans. This recognition will be highlighted with awards, and gospel performances from local, regional, and national talent.

Juneteenth Festival

Location: 2222 28th Street

Date: Saturday, June 18

Time: Noon to 8 p.m.

The 2022 Juneteenth Festival will be held on the Historical grounds of McGuire Dent Recreational Center, known today as Menard Park 2222-28th Street on the Seawall. The event will feature food vendors, entrepreneur showcases, the Black Artist Artwalk Exhibition, the 1st Juneteenth "Making Moves" Youth Basketball Tournament, and live entertainment.

Juneteenth Jubilee

Location: 2100 Strand Street

Date: Monday, June 20

Time: 3 to 6 p.m.