KHOU 11's Len Cannon and Mia Gradney will be there and will have a sneak peek at the documentary 'Juneteenth 1865-2023: Freedom to Learn.'

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — KHOU 11 is proud to be the media partner for the Emancipation Park Juneteenth 2023 Celebration on Saturday.

It includes a music festival with performances by several big names, including the legendary SOS Band.

KHOU 11’s Len Cannon and Mia Gradney will be there and will have a sneak peed at this year’s documentary, Juneteenth 1965-2023: Freedom to Learn.