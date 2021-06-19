Juneteenth live updates: Sen. John Cornyn speaks at celebration in Galveston

There is plenty to do to celebrate Juneteenth in southeast Texas.

HOUSTON — Juneteenth is now a national holiday, but it's been recognized here in Texas for quite some time.

That's why we celebrate in a big way, honoring the day Galveston, Texas, slaves learned they were free.

10:00 a.m. – Sen. John Cornyn, who spearheaded the effort to make Juneteenth a federal holiday along Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, spoke Saturday morning at the celebration in Galveston. He presented a framed copy of Senate Bill 475.

June 19, 1865 was a date that means so much to Texas. On that day in Galveston, Texas, slaves learned they were free. But actually realizing that freedom? It didn’t come easy.