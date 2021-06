A special presentation from KHOU 11

HOUSTON — Join us Wednesday at 8 p.m. as KHOU 11 presents "Juneteenth: 1865-2021."

June 19, 1865 was a date that means so much to Texas. On that day in Galveston, Texas, slaves learned they were free. But actually realizing that freedom? It didn’t come easy.

We're looking back at the meaning of Juneteenth and its history here in southeast Texas.