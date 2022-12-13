Janet Jackson's going on tour! Here's where and when she'll be in Texas

There will be three back-to-back shows in the first few days of June 2023. General tickets go on sale this Friday, but some fans could get theirs now.

TEXAS, USA — What better way is there to kick off Summer 2023 than to hear the sounds of the Rhythm Nation live?

Janet Jackson announced Monday that she'll be kicking off her "Together Again" Tour in April 2023. She'll bring the girls to the party in Texas starting in June with rapper Ludacris as a special guest.

The first Lone Star show will be at Dallas' Dos Equis Pavilion on June 2. Ms. Jackson will then be in the Houston area the next day at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, followed by Austin's Moody Center on June 4.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Dec. 16, but the pre-sale has already started. Citi card members already have access to the presale, but non-members can get a passcode to the tickets by signing up on Janet's website.