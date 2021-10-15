List: Pumpkin patches in the Greater Houston area

From one-time events to month-long fall photo ops, we've got you covered with a list of pumpkin patches in and around Houston.

HOUSTON — It may not feel like it in Texas, but fall is in full swing and so is the spooky spirit of Halloween.

If you're not a fan of scary movies or haunted houses, then pumpkin patches might be more your speed.

Whether you're looking for one-time events for pumpkin patch photo-ops or ongoing opportunities for fun family outings in the Greater Houston Area, we've got you covered!

One-Time Events

La Marque Bayou Fest

The City of La Marque will host their annual 2021 Bayou Fest at Highland Bayou Park. It'll run on Saturday, Oct 16, from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Kids and teens can get a free pumpkin and decorate it for a cash prize. The festival will have contests for different age groups, and they'll have prizes for first-, second- and third-favorite pumpkins. There will be plenty of competitions for all ages, from a kid's fishing tournament to a BBQ cook-off! You can also watch a live concert and a fireworks show, and buy (or sell) arts & crafts. Admission and field parking are free.

All Hallows Read Festival

The Barbara Bush Literacy Plaza will have a family-friendly festival at the Houston Public Library. The All Hollows Read Festival will be on Saturday, Oct 16, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Activities include a pumpkin patch, games and book giveaways. They'll also host an interactive viewing of Hocus Pocus at 3 p.m. The first 50 people at the screening will get a free bag of props for the show. You have to register for this event before you go!

Pumpkin Patch Fall Festival at Nature Discovery Center

The Nature Discovery Center is hosting their annual Fall Festival on Oct 16 & 17. They'll have over 12,000 pounds of pumpkins this year on top of their arts & crafts, food trucks, live animals and more. The festival will run from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. for both days. The Discovery Center also has a "Pumpkin Patch To Go" Pack if you can't be there in person.

Fall Fresh Plant Party

The Plant Project is inviting Houston to their Fall Fresh Plant Party & Farmers Market on Sunday, Oct 17. It's a free event that includes a pumpkin patch, pumpkin painting, horseback riding, live music, local vendors, and much more! It'll happen from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The first 15 people that show up will get a free houseplant, and the owners will have surprises throughout the party.





Ongoing pumpkin patches

St. Luke's United Methodist Church

St. Luke's UMC is back with their annual pumpkin patch! The front lawn at the their Westheimer Campus will be covered in gourds until Halloween day. Their pumpkin patch is open Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Proceeds will go to St. Luke's Pure Sound Youth Choir.

St. Andrew's Pearland Pumpkin Patch

Pumpkins in Pearland! St. Andrew's Episcopal Church is holding their annual pumpkin patch from now until Halloween. You can take a free trip around the patch and purchase a pumpkin from the thousands they have available. The church will also provide background areas for photos and tools you can buy to decorate your pumpkin. Pumpkin patch sales are open from noon to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, then 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday-Sunday. This year's trick-or-treat event will be on Sunday, Oct 24. Check their website for more info.

7 Acre Wood

This Conroe park is having their 21st annual October Pumpkin Patch. Admission costs $6.50 per person, giving you access to their playground, petting zoo, Lego room, and more. 7 Acre Wood is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, then Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. The park will be free on October 30 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Old MacDonald's Pumpkin Patch

Pumpkin patch season is well underway at Old MacDonald's Farm in Humble. You can take a trip there from now until Nov 1st. They're open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. everyday. Admission costs about $15 (you can get 20% off on weekdays if you mention their website discount), but kids under 18 months get in for free. General admission gets you unlimited access to the park and their activities (including pony rides and train rides). Click here for more info.

Dewberry Farm Fall Festival

The pumpkin patch is one of the many things to do at the Dewberry Farm in Brookshire. You could walk through their corn maze, check out Slide Mountain, ride a ferris wheel and so much more! The Fall Festival is open to everyone Fridays through Sundays until Nov 14. Ticket prices range from $20-$40, depending on what day you go.

If you'd like us to add another pumpkin patch or event to this list, email the information to web@khou.com.