Two Houston parades honor the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Houston celebrated Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in a grand way. Last year, the parades were canceled because of COVID.

HOUSTON — Houston celebrated Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in a grand way.

Two parades took place right here in our city to honor Dr. King. Last year, the parades were canceled because of COVID. That is why many people were excited to be back celebrating his life.

"You can see the energy in the streets people are waiting on it," said Ronnie Coleman Jr.

People young and old lined up on the streets of Downtown Houston to watch the 44th annual Original MLK Parade and Celebration.

"It's a historic event to be out here to see my daughter as well," said Coleman.

Historic it was with the parade's grand marshal being Johnson Space Center Director Vanessa Wyche. She's the first Black woman to lead any NASA center.

"Dr. King's legacy lives on in all of us," Wyche said at the parade.

She also used the opportunity to share some great news with everyone.

"This time, we are going to have the first woman and the first woman of color on the lunar surface."

But the celebration didn’t end there. Just a few miles in Midtown was the 28th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Grande Parade. And thousands more joined this parade.

For some families, it was more than just the music, bands and beautiful floats. Today was a chance for them to teach their children about the important history of our country.

"Raising a Black family, little girls growing up in America, it's important to know what our ancestors went through and it's important that we keep Dr Martin Luther King's dream alive," said Jerill Calloway, a Houston father of 4.

Everyone that spoke with KHOU 11 said were just happy to be back celebrating the life of Dr. Martin Luther King with the tradition that was missed last year.