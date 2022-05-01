WATCH: Mayor Turner announcing plans for MLK Jr. Day Parade

Mayor Turner is expected to name the grand marshal for the annual parade.

HOUSTON — COMING UP AT 1:30 P.M. | Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner will be announcing the details of the 44th annual Original Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade.

This includes naming the parade's grand marshal that's leading the entire lineup.

As of now, it's not clear if people will be able to watch the parade in person. The event was held virtually last year due to the COVID pandemic.

