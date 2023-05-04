Houston haunted house opening in May to celebrate halfway mark to Halloween

13th Floor Houston is having its "Halfway to Halloween" event on May 12 and 13. You'll get the chance to run through a haunted house before spooky season gets here.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — It may only be May, but that's not stopping fright enthusiasts from getting in on the Halloween spirit.

To celebrate the halfway mark to the holiday that's filled with zombies, ghosts and goblins, 13th Floor Houston is opening its doors the weekend of May 12 and 13 to give you a taste of what you can expect once October rolls around.

The two-day-only event called "Halfway to Halloween" will feature "uniquely-themed attractions and add-on experiences" for those who want to get the spooky season started early.

Add-on experiences include "Mini Escape Room" and "Zombie Apocalypse Live."

Tickets start at $24.99. There are also Fast Pass, Skip the Line and VIP tickets that can be purchased for a few extra bucks. You can purchase your tickets here.