Houston holding 2nd gun buyback event this weekend

The city won't accept privately manufactured weapons or ghost guns during this gun buyback event.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Saturday marks Houston’s second gun buyback event, where you can get paid for giving up your guns.

The amount you’ll get varies by the type of weapon, but you won’t get cash. Instead, you’ll get a gift card.

You can bring anything from a non-functioning firearm to a semi-automatic weapon. The city buying back the guns as part of the 'One Safe Houston' crime reduction initiative.

“The first one, over 800 guns were voluntarily turned in. Over 800," Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said. “We ended up giving close to $100,000 in gift cards.”

Mayor Turner said Saturday's event will be a little similar to the first. The city will be providing gift cards at a minimum of $50 per gun.

"If they bring for example, an automatic weapon, they can get a $200 gift card per gun," Turner said.

But one thing that'll be different is that the city will not accept privately manufactured weapons or ghost guns.

“We’re not trying to incentivize people to privately manufacture guns for the gun buyback," Turner said.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg raised a red flag after the first event, saying the "no questions asked" policy could affect criminal investigations if any of the guns turned in were involved in crimes.

The success of gun buyback programs has been questioned in the past. A May 2021 study by a Montana State University professor said they found no evidence that gun buyback programs reduce suicides or homicides where a firearm was involved. But the mayor has confidence in this program, which he says was designed by Houston police, who, afterward will determine if any of the guns were used in a crime.

“They are the ones that are taking possession of these guns, and they are the ones who are doing the checks on these guns," Mayor Turner said.

The drive-thru event will be held at the Westchase Park & Ride METRO located at 11050 Harwin Dr. The event starts Saturday at 8 a.m and ends at noon, but they will stay open later if necessary.

Click here for more information on the event.