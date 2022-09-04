'We are the innovation' | First-ever music festival to be a party for purpose in Houston's Black LGBTQ+ community

Organizers for the Black Queer+ Advancement Festival say it's an opportunity for their community to be embraced and supported by the city. Allies are welcome.

HOUSTON — While Houston has been ranked the most diverse city in America, it still has room for firsts with underrepresented communities. One local organization is preparing for the city's next first: A festival to support its Black LGBTQ+ community.

The Normal Anomaly Initiative is a group that focuses on finding solutions for barriers that affect marginalized communities.

For the initiative, those communities include "Black queer persons, persons of trans experience and persons living with HIV," according to programming director Joelle Espeut.

"What we're really talking about are those systematic barriers," she said. "We're talking about barriers such as housing, such as employment, such as even things like transportation which in Houston is a very big barrier."

The Normal Anomaly's BQ+ Center for Liberation is partnering with Life Mission Project Network to provide employment services!

Message us for details on our current employment opportunities!!!#LifeMissionProjectNetwork #employmentservices #TheNormalAnomaly #BQplus pic.twitter.com/LkVl4iIEiE — The Normal Anomaly Initiative (@_NormalAnomaly) April 6, 2022

The Initiative's first Black Queer+ Advancement Festival (BQAF) will be one of the biggest ways to address the communities' employment barriers. The festival is the result of the Normal Anomaly's Project Liberate program which helps Black LGBTQ+ Houstonians launch their own businesses.

The overall goal was to find a way for these entrepreneurs to start connecting with the city. After going to other Pride events, members of the initiative felt the need to have a festival to embrace the community that they're a part of.

Jordan Edwards, program director for the Initiative's BQ+ Center for Liberation, says their outreach and involvement were the inspiration behind the festival.

"Going around, doing outreach and actually being a part of the community that we are serving allowed us to have a lens to say, 'What's missing?" said Edwards. "What's missing for Black queer pride? What's missing when you go to the traditional Pride that happens in June? It's the representation. It's the forward mobility. It's the advancements for the Black queer person."

Party with a purpose with performances from musicians like Durand Bernarr, Sevndeep, Porsche Parris and Sissy Nobby. You can also expect life-size games of Jenga, Uno, Connect Four and more.

Outside of the music and giant, adult-friendly games, the BQAF will be an opportunity for 14 businesses to introduce themselves to the community. The list includes upcoming photographer Titan Capri and an LGBTQ-friendly barber who goes by "ChopUpJay."

"It's a variety of different businesses," said Espeut. "What we want to show is, like the businesses that we're launching, the Black queer population is not a monolith."

The BQAF is described as "a celebration of Black, Queer+ Culture through Music, Community and Disruptive Advocacy in Houston." Festival organizers say the point of "Disruptive Advocacy" is to address the systemic issues behind a problem instead of just trying to find a quick fix for the problem itself.

In Houston, members of Normal Anomaly say there are too many generic attempts at preventing HIV. As a person living with HIV, Edwards says the city needs to do more than the status quo solutions.

"It's oversaturated in the Houston area for sure with HIV organizations, and so there's no forward mobility," he said. "So that means that some other type of innovation needs to be there, and we are the innovation."

The Black Queer+ Advancement Festival, the After Party and the Butch Queen Brunch are open to anyone that wants to come.

Espeut says the event has gotten a lot of positive responses, which has been great for the Normal Anomaly's "trickle up" effect. By uplifting the more marginalized communities, they believe everyone will be uplifted as a result.