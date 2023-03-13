The Final Four is not the only big event Houston is hosting this month

All the events happening in Houston this month is expected to draw thousands, which means great opportunities for local businesses.

HOUSTON — Houston is becoming a major hub for big events.

This month alone, H-Town is hosting the rodeo, Final Four and CERAweek, which is an international energy conference.

"We’re really a great big event city,” Houston First president and CEO, Michael Heckman said.

All these events are expected to draw thousands, which means great opportunities for local businesses like 8th Wonder Brewery. For the Final Four crowd, the distillery is displaying a vintage “1971” basketball court from the Astrodome.

Even places like Scoots TX, a scooter shop, are expecting a rise in business.

“We think it's going to give us a nice big increase in our business,” Randy with Scoots TX said. “We recently made arrangements to bring on some extra help in the event we get overwhelmed. We want to be in a good position."

Houston First is projecting over 90% occupancy in downtown hotels for the NCAA Final Four.

“Not only do we have the hotel rooms, not only do we have the capacity for these things, but we’re a can-do, get-it-done city,” Heckman said.