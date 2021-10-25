Houston Halloween fundraiser on Thursday for animal center

HOUSTON — The Houston BARC Foundation will host a Halloween-themed party and fundraiser to support the city’s animal shelter and adoption center.
The foundation will have its “Tails from the Crypt II – A Howl-O-Ween Cocktail Party” on Oct. 28 from 6:30 – 9 p.m. at the Heights Fire Station.
In addition to the music, drinks, and food from local chefs and restaurants, the event will include a silent auction. Benefits from the auction will go directly to animals sheltered at or cared for by Houston BARC. That includes funding for spay and neuter services, community outreach, and purchases for medical, kennel and sanitary supplies.
“This is an exciting opportunity for the public to enjoy a great Halloween-themed event while supporting our furry friends at BARC. There are no tricks, only treats when it comes to promoting pet adoption at our shelter,” Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said. “We appreciate the support of our partners on the BARC Foundation, and I encourage the public to join us at this year’s fall fundraiser.”
This year's event will honor Alan Ratliff and his firm, StoneTurn. Ratliff has made two annual donations to the Houston BARC Foundation, served two appointed terms and chaired three of his four years with the board.
More information for purchasing tickets or making a direct donation can be found here.