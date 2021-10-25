Houston Halloween fundraiser on Thursday for animal center

Benefits from the event's silent auction will go directly to Houston BARC and the animals they care for.

HOUSTON — The Houston BARC Foundation will host a Halloween-themed party and fundraiser to support the city’s animal shelter and adoption center.

The foundation will have its “Tails from the Crypt II – A Howl-O-Ween Cocktail Party” on Oct. 28 from 6:30 – 9 p.m. at the Heights Fire Station.

In addition to the music, drinks, and food from local chefs and restaurants, the event will include a silent auction. Benefits from the auction will go directly to animals sheltered at or cared for by Houston BARC. That includes funding for spay and neuter services, community outreach, and purchases for medical, kennel and sanitary supplies.

“This is an exciting opportunity for the public to enjoy a great Halloween-themed event while supporting our furry friends at BARC. There are no tricks, only treats when it comes to promoting pet adoption at our shelter,” Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said. “We appreciate the support of our partners on the BARC Foundation, and I encourage the public to join us at this year’s fall fundraiser.”

REMINDER: Adopters are encouraged to visit our Adoption Center located at 3300 Carr street Tuesday-Sunday from 11am - 5pm. No appointments are necessary to adopt! Learn more - https://t.co/IIvXpQ7nx9 pic.twitter.com/ifDFWTxpuX — BARC Houston (@BARC_Houston) October 24, 2021

This year's event will honor Alan Ratliff and his firm, StoneTurn. Ratliff has made two annual donations to the Houston BARC Foundation, served two appointed terms and chaired three of his four years with the board.