2021 Lone Star Rally: What you need to know

Streets are closed and services will change as more than 500,000 visitors are expected in Galveston.

GALVESTON, Texas — Galveston’s annual Lone Star Rally is taking over the island this weekend. The motorcycle rally will be on a roll from Nov 4 – 7.

Downtown Galveston and Seawall Boulevard will be packed with concerts, exhibits and vendors. The rally is expected to bring more than 500,000 visitors and half as many motorcycles. Throughout the week, the city has been preparing for the extra traffic with temporary road closures, trolley hours and services for camping and parking.

Street Closures

Seawall Blvd has been partially closed between 19th St and 25th St since Wednesday morning. To get around the closure, westbound drivers can head north on 19th St to Avenue O, drive west to 25th St, then turn south to get back on Seawall. The boulevard’s eastbound lane is remaining open for vehicles and motorcycles.

In downtown Galveston, 20th, 21st, 22nd, 23rd and 24th Streets are closed between Mechanic St and Harborside Dr. Vendors have been setting up shop in that area since Tuesday.

Strand Street will be closed from 18th to 25th Streets for vehicles. Bikers are the only ones allowed through that closure.

Trolley Services

The rubber wheel trolley will operate its Seawall route from 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. Friday - Sunday. With the extra visitors and traffic, riders should expect some delays. If trolley services are cancelled, the City of Galveston will make an announcement on social media. Rides cost $1 per person.

Overnight Camping and Parking

Overnight camping is only allowed at the Galveston Island State Park. Camping at other public beaches is prohibited. Parking on Seawall Blvd is also not allowed between 3 a.m. - 5 a.m.

Seawall Paid Parking