Events

Galveston County Fair and Rodeo in Hitchcock promises weekend of music, food and fun

Don't put away your boots and hats just yet! Another rodeo, carnival, cook-off and livestock show is underway south of Houston.

HITCHCOCK, Texas — If you didn't get your fill of cowboys, cowgirls, carnival rides and fair food in Houston last month, don't worry! 

The Galveston County Fair and Rodeo are now underway in Hitchcock, about 35 miles southeast of Houston.

WHEN: April 14 - 22

WHERE: Jack Brooks Park on Highway 6 

Just like the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, it raises money for scholarships. In 2022, the Galveston County Fair and Rodeo awarded $56,845 worth of scholarships to Texas students. 

The rodeo will include wild cow-milking and mutton bustin'. They'll also have BBQ and seafood cookoffs, a petting zoo, kids' pedal tractor pulls and 14 musical acts. 

New this year: the Globe of Death motorcycle thrill show and an aerial high-flying act. 

Credit: GCFR

2023 Entertainment Lineup

Friday, April 14

  • Jon Stork
  • William Clark Green

Saturday, April 15

  • Brandon McDermott Band
  • Josh Ward

Sunday, April 16 

  • Chente Barrera & Taconazo w/ Raulito Navaira
  • Marcos Orozco Y Grupo Rebelde
  • David Lee Garza and Los

Thursday, April 20

  • Bag Of Donuts

Friday, April 21

  • Bri Bagwell
  • Jason Boland & The Stragglers

Saturday, April 22

  • Matt Castillo
  • Giovanni and the Hired Guns

