Galveston County Fair and Rodeo in Hitchcock promises weekend of music, food and fun

Don't put away your boots and hats just yet! Another rodeo, carnival, cook-off and livestock show is underway south of Houston.

HITCHCOCK, Texas — If you didn't get your fill of cowboys, cowgirls, carnival rides and fair food in Houston last month, don't worry!

The Galveston County Fair and Rodeo are now underway in Hitchcock, about 35 miles southeast of Houston.

WHEN: April 14 - 22

WHERE: Jack Brooks Park on Highway 6

Just like the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, it raises money for scholarships. In 2022, the Galveston County Fair and Rodeo awarded $56,845 worth of scholarships to Texas students.

The rodeo will include wild cow-milking and mutton bustin'. They'll also have BBQ and seafood cookoffs, a petting zoo, kids' pedal tractor pulls and 14 musical acts.

New this year: the Globe of Death motorcycle thrill show and an aerial high-flying act.

2023 Entertainment Lineup

Friday, April 14

Jon Stork

William Clark Green

Saturday, April 15

Brandon McDermott Band

Josh Ward

Sunday, April 16

Chente Barrera & Taconazo w/ Raulito Navaira

Marcos Orozco Y Grupo Rebelde

David Lee Garza and Los

Thursday, April 20

Bag Of Donuts

Friday, April 21

Bri Bagwell

Jason Boland & The Stragglers

Saturday, April 22