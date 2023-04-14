Galveston County Fair and Rodeo in Hitchcock promises weekend of music, food and fun

HITCHCOCK, Texas — If you didn't get your fill of cowboys, cowgirls, carnival rides and fair food in Houston last month, don't worry!
The Galveston County Fair and Rodeo are now underway in Hitchcock, about 35 miles southeast of Houston.
WHEN: April 14 - 22
Just like the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, it raises money for scholarships. In 2022, the Galveston County Fair and Rodeo awarded $56,845 worth of scholarships to Texas students.
The rodeo will include wild cow-milking and mutton bustin'. They'll also have BBQ and seafood cookoffs, a petting zoo, kids' pedal tractor pulls and 14 musical acts.
New this year: the Globe of Death motorcycle thrill show and an aerial high-flying act.
2023 Entertainment Lineup
Friday, April 14
- Jon Stork
- William Clark Green
Saturday, April 15
- Brandon McDermott Band
- Josh Ward
Sunday, April 16
- Chente Barrera & Taconazo w/ Raulito Navaira
- Marcos Orozco Y Grupo Rebelde
- David Lee Garza and Los
Thursday, April 20
- Bag Of Donuts
Friday, April 21
- Bri Bagwell
- Jason Boland & The Stragglers
Saturday, April 22
- Matt Castillo
- Giovanni and the Hired Guns