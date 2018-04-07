HOUSTON -- The severe weather has forced the City of Houston to cancel the concerts at Freedom Over Texas.

The fireworks show at 9:35 p.m. will go on as planned.

“We’re very disappointed,” said Susan Christian with the mayor’s office of special events. “While we can plan great events, we can’t plan the weather.”

Eleanor Tinsley Park will be closed tonight, along with Allen Parkway and Sabine Street.

Christian asks everyone who planned to attend the event to stay home and watch the fireworks show on TV.

The festival is offering refunds for anyone who bought tickets.

Christian said give officials a few weeks to get the refund process sorted out.

