Thousands turn out for the parade that kicked off the 10-day Fort Bend County Fair

From marching bands, dancing horses and about 200 floats made their way down Highway 90 as spectators cheered on.

RICHMOND, Texas — It's that time again! The 87th annual Fort Bend County Fair & Rodeo is officially underway, and it the 10-day event kicked off with a parade Friday morning.

More than 15,000 people turned out for the parade that started at the historic courthouse in Richmond. This year's theme was "Proud Tradition, Inspiring Our Future."

After making it all the way to the Little League World Series U.S. Championship game, the Needville Little League team members were the grand marshals and the crowd loved it.

HAPPENING NOW: a LARGE crowd gathered here in downtown #Richmond, where the Fort Bend Co Fair PARADE is kicking off! Recognize these faces?? This years grand marshals — #Needville Little League team!! @KHOU pic.twitter.com/VnKKXXwysc — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) September 29, 2023

"We lived in Needville for a long time, so we're proud of them," Patty Harbes said. She took her two granddaughters to see the parade.

"We wanted them to experience our childhood. Our childhoods have disappeared, so we’re now teaching them how to come together and support the community," Harbes said.

Lifelong Richmond resident, Velarissa De la Rosa arrived extra early -- 4 a.m. to be exact -- to make sure she didn’t miss a beat.

“It’s hard to find a good spot if you’re not here in the morning, it’s like that saying, the early bird gets the worm,” De la Rosa said.

A parade wouldn’t be complete… without a marching band!! @KHOU pic.twitter.com/403r0aeBg5 — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) September 29, 2023

She loves watching the parade each year with her family.

“Memories, lifetime memories to cherish,” she said.

The Fort Bend County Fair also includes a rodeo, the carnival, live entertainment and livestock shows.

Tickets are on sale now and for the $15 admission price, you get a lot of bang for your buck.

Adults - $15 at the gate or $12 online + $2 fee

Children ages 6-11 - $5

Children 5 & under are free

Season passes $50

Money raised will also go towards scholarships and helping other non-profits.