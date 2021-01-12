Dickens on The Strand returns to Galveston | Here's what you need to know

The Victorian-inspired holiday festival will take over the Strand District this weekend with family-friendly entertainment.

GALVESTON, Texas — Galveston’s bringing back some history to its Historic Strand District this weekend.

The Dickens on The Strand festival kicks off Friday, one year after it was cancelled due to the pandemic. The annual festival is based on 19th-Century Victorian London and author Charles Dickens, featuring parades, costumed characters and Victorian-themed crafts.

Opening Hours and Tickets

Guests can enjoy the festival for free on Fezziwig’s Friday (Dec 3) from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The kick-off event will be held on 22nd Street between Strand and Mechanic. An actor playing the late author Dickens will start the festival at 5:15 with remarks and a toast. Live performers are scheduled to immediately follow the opening celebration.

Dickens on The Strand will then run from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, then noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets for both days are $20 for adults and $14 for children ages 7-12. Kids younger than 7 years old get in for free. Guests can get in for $10 if they show up with a Victorian costume. Members of the Galveston History Foundation can get discounted tickets.

Tickets are non-refundable and are good for one day of admission. Click here to purchase.

Street Closures

The following streets have been closed since Friday morning and will remain closed until midnight after the festival on Sunday: