Comedian Dave Chappelle is coming to Houston in July

Dave Chappelle will be performing at the Toyota Center on July 1.
Credit: Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP
FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2019 file photo, Dave Chappelle is honored with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington. Chappelle, Jon Stewart, Jimmy Fallon and Amy Schumer are in a star-studded group of comedians to perform Sept. 12, 2021, for one night only at Madison Square Garden to mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11. All proceeds from “NYC Still Rising After 20 Years: A Comedy Celebration” will benefit 9/11 charities. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)

HOUSTON — Comedian Dave Chappelle is coming to Houston next month and you can get tickets, but you have to act fast!

Tickets go on sale Monday at 5 p.m. for his July 1, 2023 show at the Toyota Center

The show starts at 7:30 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m.

Tickets range anywhere from $64.50 to $304.50. 

According to Toyota Center, this will be a phone-free event. When guests arrive at the show, they’ll have to put their phones into a pouch that stays with them through the show.  You will be able to access your phone, but only in designated spots.

There’s plenty more about the Dave Chappelle show on the Toyota Center's website.

