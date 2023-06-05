Comedian Dave Chappelle is coming to Houston in July

Dave Chappelle will be performing at the Toyota Center on July 1.

HOUSTON — Comedian Dave Chappelle is coming to Houston next month and you can get tickets, but you have to act fast!

Tickets go on sale Monday at 5 p.m. for his July 1, 2023 show at the Toyota Center.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m.

Tickets range anywhere from $64.50 to $304.50.

JUST ANNOUNCED: @DaveChappelle is coming to Toyota Center on July 1st! Tickets go on sale TODAY 6/5 at 5pm.



More info: https://t.co/I0N9ETVyTQ pic.twitter.com/iZdhbMOMKP — Toyota Center (@ToyotaCenter) June 5, 2023

According to Toyota Center, this will be a phone-free event. When guests arrive at the show, they’ll have to put their phones into a pouch that stays with them through the show. You will be able to access your phone, but only in designated spots.