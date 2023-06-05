Comedian Dave Chappelle is coming to Houston in July

HOUSTON — Comedian Dave Chappelle is coming to Houston next month and you can get tickets, but you have to act fast!
Tickets go on sale Monday at 5 p.m. for his July 1, 2023 show at the Toyota Center.
The show starts at 7:30 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m.
Tickets range anywhere from $64.50 to $304.50.
According to Toyota Center, this will be a phone-free event. When guests arrive at the show, they’ll have to put their phones into a pouch that stays with them through the show. You will be able to access your phone, but only in designated spots.
