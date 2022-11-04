Chris Rock adds second standup show in Sugar Land

This will be comedian's fourth show in Texas for his Ego Death World Tour. Ticket sales have been taking off since he was slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars.

SUGAR LAND, Texas — Comedian Chris Rock is booked for another show in Texas, his second one for Sugar Land.

Editor's note: The videos attached to this article are from a report before Rock announced the second show in Sugar Land.

The new Sugar Land show will be at 8 p.m. Sunday, November 6, at the Smart Financial Centre. Tickets will be available via Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. this Friday.

Seats are already available for the comedian's Saturday show. It'll be at the same time and place on November 5.

If you want to get an idea of ticket prices for Nov. 6, the costs for the Saturday show start at $49.50. They also go as high as $1,250.

Sugar Land is one of three Texas cities where Chris Rock is making stops for his Ego Death World standup tour.

Chris Rock Texas Tour Dates

Nov. 3: Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving

Nov. 5: Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land

Nov. 6: Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land

Nov. 10: Majestic Theatre in San Antonio

Smith later apologized for his heated overreaction to Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's bald head, which is related to her struggle with the autoimmune disorder, alopecia areata.

“Jada, I love you. ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see it,” Rock said, comparing Pinkett Smith to Demi Moore’s “G.I. Jane” character, who had a buzz cut in the 1997 film.

Rock hasn't said whether he knew about Pinkett Smith's condition.

Smith also resigned from the Academy, and last week the organization announced he is banned from attending the Oscars for 10 years. They are not stripping him of his best actor Oscar for "King Richard," which he received after the slap.

Rock hasn't said much about the incident. He briefly addressed it in Boston on March 30 during his first comedy show since it happened, saying he was “still kind of processing what happened."

“Other than the weird thing, life is pretty good,” Rock said midway through his first of two sets.

The comedian received several standing ovations during the sold out show.