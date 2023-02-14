Yes, some Bruce Springsteen concert tickets are $5,000, but here's why ticket brokers say shop around

"The Boss" tour is headed to Houston on February 14, 2023.

HOUSTON — Some tickets to Bruce Springsteen's upcoming tour, "The Boss," is giving "boss" prices.

Tickets for the "Born in the U.S.A." musician recently went on sale and Ticketmaster.com is selling some for a whopping $5,000 for front-row seats.

The demand and limited supply of tickets fueling the prices to see "The Boss is called "dynamic pricing."

Ticket broker Kayla Ramsey with Midtown Premium Tickets said primary sellers like Ticketmaster and AXS are now doing exactly what ticket brokers do.

"Many of these tickets are being priced on the primary market the same way scalpers price it on the secondary market, based on supply and demand," said John Breyault, Vice President, Public Policy, Telecommunications, and Fraud for the National Consumers League.

That means prices can change from minute to minute.

Shoppers reported selecting $250 tickets only to see them climb to $700 by the time they checked out. Some tickets got up to $4,000 to $5,000.

"It's a 20,000-capacity stadium, there are four million people in Houston and everyone wants to go to this show," said Malcolm Robinson with Houston Ticket Brokers. "So the demand is going to be there."

Prices for the Houston show reached as high as $5,000 via Ticketmaster, but Ticketmaster is the secondary market for the Toyota Center.

The venue is using AXS to sell tickets, with the highest going for about $1,300, at the moment.

The cheapest ticket found on the AXS website was $350 bucks and the cheapest on Ticketmaster was $85.

Ticketmaster said the average price of all Springsteen tickets sold so far sits at $262 and claims only 1.3% of tickets have gone for more than $1,000. Still, local ticket brokers agree, it definitely pays to shop around and take your time.

Springsteen's tour kicks off in Tampa, Florida on February 1. This is his first North American tour since 2016. Their River Tour in 2016-2017, was named 2016’s top global tour by both Billboard and Pollstar.

