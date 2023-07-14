Bridal Extravaganza happening at GRB this weekend

There will be over 160 vendors at the event that cater exclusively to the wedding industry, including bakers, gown makers and florists.

HOUSTON — Calling all brides!

The Bridal Extravaganza Show has made its way to Houston and will be setting up shop at the George R. Brown Convention Center on Saturday, July 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, July 16 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets are $15 online and $25 at the door. VIP admission is $49.

Recently, a Houston-area bridal shop shut down without warning, leaving many women in distress.

To help those who are no longer without a wedding gown, several vendors at The Bridal Extravaganza will be offering discounts.

"Any Princess Bridal bride that comes to us and shows us their receipt and some communication they've had with the owner, then they will be able to take an additional $200 off these dresses," said the owner of Wanderlust Bridal Boutique.

Ventura Bridal will be giving away gowns to Princess Bridal brides in exchange for a donation to the Houston Food Bank. You must bring a receipt and show some type of proof that you've been communicating with Princess Bridal about your dress.

For more information on The Bridal Extravaganza Show, click here.