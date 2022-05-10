Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lil Nas X and Kacey Musgraves among headliners for ACL Fest 2022

This year's festival will be held Oct. 7-9 and Oct. 14-16 at Zilker Park. Tickets go on sale at noon.

AUSTIN, Texas — Are you ready, fest-goers? The lineup for the 2022 Austin City Limits Music Festival is out now.

This year's festival will be held Oct. 7-9 and Oct. 14-16 at Zilker Park. Headliners include the Red Hot Chili Peppers, P!nk, The Chicks and Lil Nas X. Other big names scheduled to play this year's fest are Texas' own Kacey Musgraves, Sza, Flume and Paramore. Check out the full lineup.

Three-day tickets will go on sale at noon Tuesday – and you'll want to be ready if you're looking to snag some. Last year, Weekend 1 tickets sold out within an hour of going on sale and tickets were sold out for both weekends by 3 p.m., three hours after ticket sales began. When single-day tickets went on sale a few days later, they also sold out in record time.

In 2021, ACL Fest was held in-person for the first time since 2019. Though plagued by lineup changes and uncertainty as the COVID-19 pandemic continued, the festival still saw big crowds and performances by Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, George Strait, Duran Duran and others.

