The Nutcracker Market in Houston opens in November, but you can get tickets now!

HOUSTON — The holiday season is fast approaching and you know what that means -- jingle bells, caroling, Santa Claus and, of course, the Nutcracker Market in Houston!

The Houston tradition is sure to get you in the holiday spirit as you shop for that special seasonal decor.

This year's event is from Nov. 9 through Nov. 12 at NRG Center.

Tickets

General Admission tickets are on sale now for $18. General admission tickets are good for one-day admission only

Children 2 and under are free. All others must have a ticket.

Early bird tickets are $55+fees. They will get you exclusive early access to shop the Nutcracker Market before general admission ticket holders get in Thursday and Friday. The early bird hours on Nov. 9 and Nov.10 are from 8:30 a.m. until 10 a.m. Tickets allow for repeat admission all four days of the Market. Here's where you can buy them.

For groups of 20 or more, you'll get a $2 per ticket discount. You have to call ahead to 713-535-3231 and the deadline is 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3.

Market hours

Thursday, November 9: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, November 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, November 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Special events

Wells Fargo Preview Party

Wed., Nov. 8 from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets to this event will get you in to shop at the Nutcracker Market that night, plus you'll get complimentary cocktails, a dinner buffet, entertainment and more. Tickets will also get in Early Bird admission on Thursday and Friday, plus repeat admission each of the four days.

Saks Fifth Avenue Fashion Show and Luncheon

Thurs., Nov. 9 from 10:15 a.m.

You'll get lunch, wine, and a Saks Fifth Avenue fashion show.

Tickets will also get in Early Bird admission on Thursday and Friday, plus repeat admission each of the four days.

Macy’s Fashion Show and Luncheon

Fri., Nov. 10 from 10:15 a.m.

You'll get lunch, wine, and a Saks Fifth Avenue fashion show

Tickets will also get in Early Bird admission on Thursday and Friday, plus repeat admission each of the four days.

For more information on this year's Nutcracker Market, call 713-535-3231 or visit www.nutcrackermarket.com.