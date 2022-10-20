The Nutcracker Market opens in November. Pre-sale tickets available now

This year's event will run from Nov. 10-13 in downtown Houston.

HOUSTON — The season for jingle bells, caroling and Santa clause sightings is quickly approaching which means it's time to start shopping for all your holiday decor.

The Nutcracker Market is getting ready to open its doors for all those looking to shop for that special seasonal decor.

This year's event will run from Nov. 10-13 in downtown Houston. Expect more than 270 booths decked out with all the holiday goodies, including 50 new shops on the scene.

For those of you who like to plan to plan ahead, you can check out a full list of merchants here.

Tickets

General Admission tickets are on sale now for a discounted $18. General admission tickets are good for one-day admission only.

Tickets can be purchased at the door for $20.

Children 2 and under are free. All others must have a ticket.

Early Bird tickets are $60 and can be purchased by calling 713-535-3231 by November 4, 2022. Early Bird tickets allow for 8:30 a.m. admission on Thursday, November 10 and Friday, November 11 as well as repeat admission on all four days of the Market.

Market hours

Thursday, November 10: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, November 11: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 12: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, November 13: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Special events

Wells Fargo Preview Party

Wednesday, Nov. 9 from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets start at $300.

Saks Fifth Avenue Fashion Show and Luncheon

Thursday, Nov. 10 from 10:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tickets start at $200.

Macy’s Fashion Show and Luncheon

Friday, Nov. 11 from 10:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tickets start at $200