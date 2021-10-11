Tickets now available for the 2021 Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market

H-E-B stores are holding the tickets at a discounted price for the Market's 40th anniversary celebration.

HOUSTON — Tickets are now available for the 2021 Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market.

In one month, the fundraiser will be celebrating their 40th anniversary. The official milestone was in 2020, but the Nutcracker Market wants to combine the celebration with the return of in-person shopping this year.

H-E-B is now offering discounted general admission tickets for the market. You can get them at their Business Centers for $18. You can also buy tickets online via Ticketmaster. They'll cost $20 at the event. The Early Bird, Group General Admission, and special event tickets are also available if you call 713-535-3231 or fill out a response form. The special events include a preview party, fashion shows and luncheons.

The Nutcracker Market will run from November 11-14 at the NRG Center. They'll be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov 11 and 12. The market will then close at 6 p.m. on the 13th, than at 5 p.m. on the 14th. You can expect more than 265 booths to fill the center. Merchants will have jewelry, gourmet food, toys, gifts and more available for purchase.